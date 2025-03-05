Armed men stormed the residence of former Minister, John-Peter Amewu, firing warning shots.

Citi News reported that the assailants were saying they had orders from above.

John-Peter Amewu’s Hohoe residence is besieged by armed men

Source: Facebook

Video from the scene showed the men armed with handguns being confronted by agitated residents of the area.

The gunmen reportedly fired warning shots, sparking a confrontation with some of Amewu’s supporters.

At the time of the incident, Amewu was not home.

Speaking to Citi News, Amewu the armed men were to serve him purported notice because he was not duly elected in 2020.

He further questioned Ghana’s democratic practice and confirmed that his supporters in Hohoe had reported the matter to the police.

Source: YEN.com.gh