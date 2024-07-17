Alexander Afenyo-Marking, Majority Leader and MP for Effutu Constituency, has been appointed as ECG Board Chairman

The Presidency made the announcement in a letter to the Minister of State at the Energy Ministry, Herbert Krapa

Afenyo-Markin will be replacing Herbert Krapa, who was previously the Board Chair of Ghana's main power provider

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has been appointed as the new Board Chairman of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The appointment was announced via a letter from the Presidency signed by the President’s secretary, Ambassador Nana Asante Bediatuo.

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin as the ECG's Board Chairman.

The Effutu Member of Parliament will replace Herbert Krapa, per Modern Ghana, who has been appointed Minister of State at the Energy Ministry.

Afenyo-Markin’s appointment would make him the second person to hold the chair following Keli Gadzekpo's resignation on March 26, 2024.

Per Citi News Room, the Presidency further ordered Herbert Krapa to take the necessary steps to implement the President’s nomination per the Companies Act 2019 (Act 992) and the Regulations of the Company.

PURC fines ECG board

Meanwhile, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has fined the nine board members of the Electricity Company of Ghana GH¢5,868,000 for not providing a load-shedding timetable.

The affected board members served between January 1 to March 18, 2024.

The board members were fined because they violated Regulation 39 of L.I. 2413, which requires prior notification to consumers before any power interruption.

Due to the erratic power supply, the commission earlier directed the ECG to provide a load management timetable by April 2, 2024.

The fine affects Keli Gadzekpo, who resigned as board chair on March 26, 2024, and the company's Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama.

PURC, in a letter on April 15, said there were 4,142 outages within the fine period. Only 165, representing 3.98 per cent of the total outages, were ECG-planned outages and only 40 of the outages were preceded by public notices.

PURC also said 38 out of the 40 notices did not give the required three days' notice. Thus, the regulator is imposing a fine of 3,000 penalty units on the company for each breach it committed.

Keli Gadzekpo resigns

YEN.com.gh reported that Keli Gadzekpo tendered his resignation on Tuesday, March 26, which became effective on April 9.

He wished ECG and the government would continue implementing measures to tackle the country's ongoing power outages.

Keli Gadzekpo was appointed to the board in 2017 by then-Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko to assist the ECG with energy efficiency.

