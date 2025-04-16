Ghanaian media personality Anita Erskine has turned heads with her high fashion sense after slimming down

Anita Erskine has become one of the most fashionable women in their late forties always stepping out in style

Some social media users have commented on Anita Erskine's gorgeous looks and hairstyles on Instagram

Anita Erskine, a prominent Ghanaian media personality, has established herself as a significant figure in the media industry, thanks to her extensive training and experience.

Renowned for her confidence and motivational speaking, Anita Erskine has garnered attention not only for her compelling speeches but also for her high-fashion sense, particularly after her recent weight loss journey.

Ghanaian media personality Anita Erskine slays in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @anitaerskine.

Like Oprah Winfrey, Anita Erskine has undergone a transformation that emphasises self-acceptance and the importance of prioritising overall well-being.

Through her journey, she inspires women to shift their mindset from self-blame to self-care, highlighting the significance of embracing one's own health and happiness.

Her influence continues to empower corporate women as she navigates both her personal and professional life with style and grace.

YEN.com.gh has compiled five beautiful photos of Anita Erskine in gorgeous outfits and hairstyles

Anita Erskine models in a yellow dress

Television host Anita Erskine looked like a supermodel in a yellow pleated long dress for her latest photoshoot.

The style influencer mesmerised fashionistas with her heavy makeup and short hairstyle that made her look younger than her age.

Check out the photos below:

Anita Erskine dons a stylish black outfit

Ghanaian style influencer Anita Erskine looked classy and chic in a sleeveless top and black pants for her latest photoshoot.

She modelled in glittering pointed shoes as a guest on an entrepreneurship podcast hosted by Tucci Goka Ivowi.

The video of Anita Erskine's outfit is below:

Anita Erskine rocks an African print blazer

Anita Erskine looked ethereal in an African print top and perfectly fit black pants as she motivated businesswomen and entrepreneurs on how to build their confidence.

She wore a gold piece of jewellery and spoke eloquently in the trending video on Instagram

The video of Anita Erskine's latest post is below:

Anita Erskine rocks a floral-inspired outfit

Ghanaian motivational speaker Anita Erskine looked flawless in a sleeveless two-piece ensemble to receive an award at the 2024 Guba Awards.

She won the Iconic Voice in Media and Advocacy Award at the prestigious event. The style influencer wore a simple centre-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup in viral photos.

"A Birthday, a new chapter and In Jesus mighty name, this is 46!. 🙏🏾 I cannot thank God enough for deeming me worthy to be part of His winning team! I don’t take anything He gives me for granted, especially this new age!. ⭐️ If you are a December born or share this day with me, I pray your feet are softly placed on the path to your prosperity and that God’s favor and grace shine upon you!."

"I praise God for life and give Him all the glory!!!!.📸 : On Friday Nov 29, I was recognized with the GUBA Iconic Voice In Media and Advocacy Award! A special thank you to @dentaa_show and the mighty @gubaawards team for this recognition which is all the encouragement I need in this new chapter!!!!."

Check out the photos below:

Anita Erskine rocks a black outfit

Ghanaian media personality Anita Erskine hosted the launch of the 5G network in a simple black shiny maxi dress.

Anita Erskine looked radiant in a ready-to-wear outfit by Daabi Hemaa to the tech event that exuded confidence and style.

She shared the video on Instagram with this caption:

"May this November bring you peace, warmth, and renewed hope. May you find strength in each day and comfort in knowing you’re never alone. You are held, loved, and guided. Trust that brighter days are ahead. Amen!!!!!."

The video of Anita Erskine at the event is below:

Anita Erskine loses her dad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Lieutenant General Emmanuel Alexander Erskine, the father of Ghanaian media celebrity Anita Erskine, who passed away.

On Friday, May 7, 2021, Lt. Gen. Erskine was reported dead. The death of Lt. Gen. Erskine has been verified by family sources, according to a report seen on Graphic.com.gh.

