NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, was given a rousing welcome as he visited his former room at the University of Ghana’s Commonwealth Hall.

Mahama was hailed by students who chanted campaign songs as he visited the hall with John Dumelo, the NDC Parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, and other party officers.

Mahama's former room was A32, where he resided as an undergraduate student studying history.

In videos shared by Joy News, the vice-president appeared ecstatic as he interacted with the students.

He used this visit to connect with the students and address their concerns, pledging that the next NDC government would partner with the private sector to build more hostels to alleviate the accommodation crisis on campus.

Mahama was on a working visit to the Adentan and Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituencies on July 18.

These activities preceded a health walk on July 20, which will start in front of Kpogas Furniture on Spintex Road.

Dumelo campaigns on UG campus

Dumelo recently engaged University of Ghana students by organising tutorials ahead of their academic writing and critical thinking exams.

He wished them well and shared pictures of how the free tutorial sessions went online.

In the past, Dumelo has also organised free photoshoot sessions for first-year students.

He has courted controversy and had to deny reports that he had claimed that female students of the University of Ghana and other female fans had been chasing him.

Dumelo is hoping to unseat Ayawaso West Wuogon MP, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

Lydia Alhassan gets emotional at vetting

YEN.com.gh also reported that Lydia Alhassan was left upset by a question about the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence in 2019.

The Member of Parliament was asked to comment on the issue by Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon MP was being vetted for the Sanitation and Water Resources portfolio.

