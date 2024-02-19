Seasoned actor and politician John Dumelo melted the hearts of many after he did something special for the first year student of the University of Ghana

Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo organised a free photoshoot session for first year students of the University of Ghana, Legon.

John Dumelo organises a free photoshoot for UG freshers

John Dumelo shared a video of how the photoshoot for the freshers went as they prepared for their embark on their undergraduate journey at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Sharing details in the caption of the post, Mr Dumelo noted that the free photoshoot session was held over on the weekend on February 17 and 18, 2024.

Mr Dumelo, who is also vying for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency parliamentary seat, added that he used the opportunity to interact with majority of the students.

He revealed that their discussions were centred on their welfare on the campus and how to improve upon on.

Below is the caption of the post:

Over the weekend, I organized free Photoshoot and make up for matriculating students of the University of Ghana. I also took time to interact with 100’s of them and shared ideas on how to make their stay on campus comfortable. #idey4u #Tein

Video of the free photoshoot session organised by John Dumelo for matriculating students of the University of Ghana, Legon.

Reactions to the video of John Dumelo organising a free photoshoot session for UG freshers

Many hailed John Dumelo as the future president of the country as they admired what he did for the first year students. Others also suggested ways he ccsan impact the lives of the students and in turn win the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat.

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

My future president Papabi

di.ana8410 said:

OMG what a man what a leader

gyzlenn said:

Our incoming MP and future president…Amen

d_fafali said:

You're doing great sir

b.m.multimedia said:

happy to see this

glamqueen500 said:

This is so sweet

pakforstergh said:

Is this transformative? I believe this is not a good enough move to make their lives and Ghana better. All the same, your presence there is good. Next time, organize a small forum and practically demonstrate to them how to become good citizens by studying hard, being honest and committed in their everyday lives and showing them the rewards of having such virtues @johndumelo1, we believe in you. Help us make Ghana better

ganyobi_niiquaye said:

Beautiful❤️

