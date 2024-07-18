Nahinso Chief Arrested Again Over Purported Construction Work To Deal Flooding At Asokwa
- National Disaster Management Organisation officials clashed with the Chief of Nahinso and caused his arrest
- The chief has been accused of filling a local wetland under the guise of works to prevent flooding
- The chief, Nana Addo Boaman, was taken to the Asokwa Police Command to assist with investigations
National Disaster Management Organisation officials clashed with the Chief of Nahinso, Nana Addo Boaman, who had earlier been arrested for engaging in unauthorised road works.
The incident on July 18 ended with the chief being arrested again following orders from Frank Duodu, the organisation's Ashanti Regional Director.
Officials accused Boaman of filling a local wetland, while the chief claimed that his activities were meant to help prevent flooding.
They alleged that the road works were a cover for the illegal filling of the wetland.
"A distinguished law enforcement officer" Akufo-Addo appoints COP Yohuno as Deputy IGP in charge of Operations
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Duodu emphasised the environmental repercussions, noting the area is a designated wetland, according to Citi News.
The Ghana Grid Company had also raised concerns about the dangers posed to their pylons by the Chief’s use of laterite to fill the area.
Following the confrontation, the Chief was taken to the Asokwa Police Command to assist with investigations.
Officials of the Asokwa Municipal Assembly first caused the chief's arrest through police officials in the area on the weekend of July 13.
For years, residents and motorists in Nahinso, a community in the Asokwa Municipality that borders the Bosomtwi District and Oforikrom Municipality, have complained about the state of the road.
Road works in the area stalled after the drains were built. Pits have also been created on parts of the road due to alleged sand-mining activities.
Chiefs destooled over unauthorised land issues
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destooled the 96-year-old chief of Antoa, Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman, for unauthorised land sales and breach of Asanteman’s customs.
The decision to destool him was made during a ruling of the Kumasi Traditional Council on May 29, 2023.
In December 2023, he also destooled Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani, the chief of Kwapra, following allegations of double land sales and oath violations.
The Okyenhene Amoatia Ofori Panin also destooled one of his chiefs, the Benkumhene of Asamang-Tamfoe, for illegally mining within his domain.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.