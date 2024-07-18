National Disaster Management Organisation officials clashed with the Chief of Nahinso and caused his arrest

National Disaster Management Organisation officials clashed with the Chief of Nahinso, Nana Addo Boaman, who had earlier been arrested for engaging in unauthorised road works.

The incident on July 18 ended with the chief being arrested again following orders from Frank Duodu, the organisation's Ashanti Regional Director.

Boaman was taken to the Asokwa Police Command to assist with investigations

Officials accused Boaman of filling a local wetland, while the chief claimed that his activities were meant to help prevent flooding.

They alleged that the road works were a cover for the illegal filling of the wetland.

Duodu emphasised the environmental repercussions, noting the area is a designated wetland, according to Citi News.

The Ghana Grid Company had also raised concerns about the dangers posed to their pylons by the Chief’s use of laterite to fill the area.

Following the confrontation, the Chief was taken to the Asokwa Police Command to assist with investigations.

Officials of the Asokwa Municipal Assembly first caused the chief's arrest through police officials in the area on the weekend of July 13.

For years, residents and motorists in Nahinso, a community in the Asokwa Municipality that borders the Bosomtwi District and Oforikrom Municipality, have complained about the state of the road.

Road works in the area stalled after the drains were built. Pits have also been created on parts of the road due to alleged sand-mining activities.

Chiefs destooled over unauthorised land issues

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destooled the 96-year-old chief of Antoa, Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman, for unauthorised land sales and breach of Asanteman’s customs.

The decision to destool him was made during a ruling of the Kumasi Traditional Council on May 29, 2023.

In December 2023, he also destooled Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani, the chief of Kwapra, following allegations of double land sales and oath violations.

The Okyenhene Amoatia Ofori Panin also destooled one of his chiefs, the Benkumhene of Asamang-Tamfoe, for illegally mining within his domain.

Source: YEN.com.gh