The coverings of the expansion joints on the Atomic Junction Flyover have come off, sparking concern from drivers.

There is concern over the impact this would have on their cars as they use the flyover located on the Legon-Madina road.

A portion of one of the exposed expansion joints at the Atomic Junction Flyover. Source: Graphic Online

Coverings of the expansion joints help ensure vehicles' smooth and safe movement.

They also allow the concrete to naturally expand and contract without cracking. To prevent stress and cracking.

Graphic Online reported that bitumen was used to fill some of the joints, but a couple of them were still exposed.

As vehicles used the flyover, one could hear their tyres bumping into the gaps.

Graphic Online also noted that a nut that was probably used to hold a metal cover together had been exposed.

Some drivers have raised concerns about the situation and are calling on the authorities to solve the problem. They said immediate repairs of the coverings were needed to allay their fears.

One driver said using the flyover was sometimes scary because his vehicle bumped into the gaps.

Another driver said he was avoiding the road because of safety concerns.

“You hear some funny sounds that make you afraid,” he said to Graphic Online.

When contacted, the Head of Public Affairs of the Ghana Highway Authority, Cecil Nii Obodai Wentum, said the division in charge of bridges was working on the situation.

