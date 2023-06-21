Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson did not hold back in her memoir as she opened up about her secrets

The film producer disclosed her romance with rapper Sarkodie, which resulted in a pregnancy they both did not want

In I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, she detailed how the baby died after her second attempt at deliberate misbirth

CEO of YN Productions, Yvonne Nelson, did not leave out many details when she wrote about her fling with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.

The actress revealed that Sarkodie hid his relationship with long-time girlfriend (now-wife), Tracy Sarckess, from her.

Yvonne Nelson also added that when she got pregnant, Sarkodie forced her to terminate the pregnancy.

According to her memoir, the rapper abandoned her at the facility, where the procedure took place.

Yvonne Nelson said she thought she would die, especially after a horrifying, bloody first unsuccessful try. She wrote:

Having endured the life-threatening but failed attempt, the question I asked myself while entering the facility was, Is this where my life will end? The dilapidation of the building that housed the doctor's operation did not inspire any hope in me that it would be safe. I was given an injection that was supposed to numb the pain, but I could still feel it. I could feel the screwing inside me. I even thought my entire womb was being removed. Whatever it was, my only prayer was for a successful outcome."

