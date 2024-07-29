An NPP Stalwart in the Bawku Central Constituency has resigned from the party citing discontent with the government's actions

He stated that the manner in which the ruling government has handled several issues including chieftaincy issues have not been the best

Bakutoma has urged the constituents to support him in his endeavour as he aims to transfrm the constituency during his future tenure

A stalwart of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bawku Central Constituency, Bakutoma Abubakar Idi Wuni, has resigned from the party to contest the 2024 parliamentary election as an independent candidate.

He explained that his decision to quit the party stems from his growing disappointment with the party and the government’s handling of several national concerns.

Bakutoma Abubakar Idi Wuni said the NPP's performance has been disappointing. Source: Citinewsroom

At a press conference on Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Bawku, Bakutoma stated that for the past seven years and counting, the ruling party has failed to address the concerns of constituents of Bawku Central.

He also stated that the NPP government’s approach to chieftaincy issues has also not been the best.

He cited the recent arrest warrant for the Nayiri Naa Bohagu Mahmi Abdulai Sheriga as a result of the Bawku conflict and the failure of the government to issue an apology after the warrant was withdrawn.

He said the government’s inaction was a sign of disrespect to the traditional authority.

Bakutoma said following long consultations with various community stakeholders, he has decided to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming elections.

He said his demonstrated commitment to serve and his dedication to ensuring the welfare of his constituents makes him a formidable contender for the Bawku Central parliamentary seat.

