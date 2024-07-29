The New Patriotic Party flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has promised to construct a nursing training college in Builsa North

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has pledged to construct a nursing training college in the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region if elected president.

He made the promise during a courtesy call to the Paramount Chief of the Builsa Traditional Area, Sandem-Nab Azaksuk Azantilow.

Dr Bawumia had gone to the Sandem-Nab to seek his blessings on the first day of his campaign tour to the Upper East Region.

The Sandem-Nab after warmly welcoming the flagebearer and his entourage appealed for a tertiary institution, among other development projects for his traditional area.

He said despite several attempts to get the attention of the government to provide the traditional area with certain necessary facilities, including a cold system for the Sandema Hospital, his appeals have fallen on deaf ears.

Due to the situation, he said the Sandema Hospital does not run mortuary services.

Nab Azantilow welcomed the establishment of a nursing training college in the traditional area.

He noted that the construction of a previous one had stalled due to a lack of funding.

Nab Azantilow assured Dr Bawumia that he and his people would prioritise the NPP flagbearer’s vote in the hopes that if elected, the NPP flagbearer would fulfill his end of the bargain.

Bawumia promises to pay chiefs allowances

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has promised chiefs and queen mothers that if he wins the 2024 election, he will pay them a living allowance.

He said the current GH₵1000 and GH₵800 paid to Paramount chiefs and queen mothers across the country is insufficient for them to carry out their responsibilities in their traditional areas.

He said it is untenable for the chieftaincy institutions in the country to be mandated to perform various responsibilities within their traditional areas and the national setting with such meagre financial resources.

He has promised to resource the chiefs and the traditional authorities to work efficiently to aid his future government.

He noted that in his yet-to-be-released manifesto, he had recommended paying living wages to the paramount chiefs, their divisional chiefs and the queen mothers.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has also promised to amend the Chieftaincy Act to empower the chieftaincy institutions to enhance the enforcement of discipline within their traditional areas.

Bawumia to include chiefs in Minerals Act

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has promised to incorporate traditional rulers into the mining licensing process when elected in the December 7 polls.

According to him, the incorporation of chiefs in to the process will help address the illegal mining menace and increase the formalisation of small scale miners.

This is part of Dr Bawumia’s formalisation programme for the mining industry if he becomes president.

