Mamobi-Nima clash: 7 people arrested in connection with Rambo-style clash

The police have indicated that some of the people involved in the deadly clash between residents of Nima and Mamobi have been arrested

It is reported that 5 suspects are already in custody with the other 2 receiving treatment at the Police Hospital

A clash brewed between residents of the t20 suburbs of Accra over an alleged disagreement in relation to shisha

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service have arrested some seven persons in connection with the shoot-out and commotion in Nima on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

According to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on citinewsroom, five of the suspects were said to be in police custody while two others had been hospitalised under strict police guard.

The report went on to state that the police were in search of the leaders of the two rival gangs involved in the clash believed to be called Kumordzi and Bombon.

One injured victim who is said to have given his name as Appiah is currently receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.

Director-General of Police Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori, who addressed the media at the police headquarters said:

“Nima witnessed mass violence around 3:30 pm yesterday [Tuesday], and the Police quickly intervened. The violence spread across some sections of Nima and we managed to stabilise the situation.”

“7 persons have been arrested. 5 are presently here with us, and the other two are on admission at the Police hospital.”

He further indicated that the Police was actively working to clamp down on all criminals within Nima and its environs.

The Ghana Police Service posted a video on its Facebook page showing a group of men holding machetes moving along a street in Nima, as some fired gunshots.

