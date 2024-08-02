The Ghana Police Service has been sued again over COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno's appointment as Deputy Inspector General of Police

The plaintiff is seeking a court order prohibiting Yohuno from acting or purporting to act as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations

President Akufo-Addo appointed Yohuno as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of police operations on July 17

The Ghana Police Service is facing a second lawsuit challenging the appointment of COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno as Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations.

Emmanuel Felix Mantey is the latest person to sue over the matter.

The appointment of Christian Yohuno as Deputy Inspector-General of Police is prompting multiple legal challenges. Source: Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

Citi News reported that he is seeking a court order prohibiting Yohuno from acting or purporting to act as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations.

Mantey also wants the court to prevent Yohuno from acting in any capacity in his new position.

Before this, Joy News reported that a lawyer, Justice Abdulai, filed suit on July 30 asking for an order to stop Yohuno from acting as the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations because he believes the position is unconstitutional.

When was Yohuno appointed?

President Akufo-Addo appointed Yohuno as the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of operations on July 17.

A statement from the Jubilee House said the appointment followed the advice of the Ghana Police Council.

It described Yohuno as a distinguished law enforcement officer. He previously served as Director General of Administration at the Ghana Police Service.

President Akufo-Addo congratulated Yohuno on his appointment and wished him well in his new post.

Yohuno's last promotion

YEN.com.gh reported that Yohuno was promoted to Commissioner of Police (COP) on January 1, 2016, by John Mahama, who was similarly in the last year of his administration.

Yohuno has in the past been described as an officer in line to become an Inspector General of Police, the highest office in the police service.

Source: YEN.com.gh