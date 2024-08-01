The University of Cape Coast has said the appointment of its Vice Chancellor has not been terminated

This comes after reports that the university’s governing council said Prof Johnson Nyarko Boampong's extension of tenure was voided

The University of Cape Coast had been sued in an attempt to stop its Vice-Chancellor from serving in the position

The University of Cape Coast's management says the appointment of its Vice Chancellor, Prof Johnson Nyarko Boampong, has not been terminated.

This comes after reports that the university’s governing council said Boampong's extension of tenure was voided.

The University Of Cape Coast said its vice-chancellor has not been let go. Source: University Of Cape Coast (UCC)

Source: Facebook

The school, in a statement, said that the council has not met to discuss or take such a decision.

The governing council reportedly noted that though Boampong’s appointment is liable for an extension, a decision has yet to be made.

The notice urged him to apply for an extension if he desired one.

Legal action taken against UCC

The University of Cape Coast had been sued to stop its Vice-Chancellor from serving in the position.

Joy News reported that John Mevemeo, a resident of Millennium City-Kasoa in the Central Region, challenged Boampong's position.

According to the statutes, tenures can be renewed for up to three years, provided it does not extend beyond the statutory retirement age of 60.

Boampong is expected to turn 60 on September 18, 2025. His initial four-year term as Vice-Chancellor began on August 1, 2020, and was set to end on July 31, 2024.

Similar suit facing KNUST over VC post

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology faced two similar suits to halt the extension of Professor Akosua Dickson as the Vice-Chancellor.

Dickson’s tenure as the school's Vice Chancellor was extended on June 20, with the alleged lack of due process questioned. A Kumasi court dismissed one of the injunctions to halt an extension.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh