A 53-year-old farmer who tried to sell his son has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment with hard labour

Bashiru Gambo has been charged for the trading of a person contrary to section 2 of the Human Trafficking Act

The farmer was reportedly caught in a sting operation on July 1 by police officers stationed at Wassa-Nkonya

Bashiru Gambo, a farmer who allegedly attempted to sell his son, has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment with hard labour by the Tarkwa Circuit Court.

The 53-year-old was charged with trading a person contrary to section 2 of the Human Trafficking Act. He pleaded not guilty but asked the court for forgiveness.

A farmer says poverty drove him to try and sell his son for GH¢80,000.

Source: Getty Images

GNA reported that the judge imposed a stiff punishment because of the increasing number of missing persons.

Gambo, who lives at Manu-krom near Obuasi, was arrested after police from Wassa Akropong learned of his reported plan to sell his son.

The officers later approached him and posed as buyers with an offer of GH¢80,000.

At the transaction on July 1, Gambo was arrested after police confirmed his readiness to part with his son for cash.

Gambo admitted to the offence in his caution statement and said poverty informed his decision to try and sell his son.

This case comes after a man was arrested at Gomoa Buduburam for allegedly attempting to sell his niece for GH¢150,000.

The 43-year-old suspect, Nana Kofi Marfo, was apprehended by the Kasoa Police Intelligence Unit while trying to sell her to the highest bidder.

International NGOs accused of brainwashing Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Afram Plains North MP accused international NGOs like the International Justice Mission of misleading and brainwashing Ghanaians on issues like child trafficking.

Betty Krosbi Mensah has criticised such purported rescues of trafficked children in the past and has said she spent some GH¢60,000 on legal fees for some of her constituents, who have been facing jail time.

This was after a BBC investigation had exposed the possible adverse effects of some foreign NGOs operating in Ghana, claiming that a mother was wrongly sentenced to five years in jail for alleged child trafficking.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh