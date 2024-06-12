Over 30 students in Ajumako-Afransi Technical and Vocational School have been hospitalised after eating waakye and stew

The students started complaining of severe stomach aches and were rushed to the Ajumako Government Hospital and Ajumako Baah Salvation Army Hospital

The hospital says it is still investigating the cause of the stomach aches

Over 30 students of the Ajumako-Afransi Technical and Vocational Institute in the Central Region have been hospitalised over a suspected case of food poisoning.

This was after the students started complaining of severe stomach aches after eating their lunch.

The students complained of severe stomach aches after eating waakye and stew.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, after the students ate waakye and stew during their lunch break.

Some of the students were rushed to the Ajumako Baah Salvation Army Polyclinic, while others were sent to the Ajumako District Government Hospital, where they are being treated.

A Physician Assistant, Daniel Agyeakpor, speaking to Adom News, said most of the students are recuperating after being treated.

The hospital is now waiting on the results of a lab test to ascertain the actual cause of the stomach aches.

Food poisoning rocks Abutia Senior High School

Abutia Senior High School in the Volta Region has been hit with a suspected case of food poisoning after students ate a rice meal on Wednesday, July 19 and Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Twenty-three students of the school were on Friday rushed to the hospital and admitted there after complaining of abdominal pains. Some of the students were vomiting and having diarrhoea.

According to a report by state-owned Ghana News Agency (GNA), the physician assistant at the Mater Ecclesiae Hospital at Sokode, where the students were admitted, said the influx of students compelled the small facility to pair the victims on one bed.

The physician assistant, Claude Dziseaku, told the news agency that food poisoning was high on the list of the possible causes of the abdominal pains, vomiting and diarrhoea among the students who were rushed to the facility because they all showed the symptoms.

The Public Health Unit of the hospital has, however, taken up the case for a thorough investigation.

Funeral attendees hit by food poisoning

YEN.com.gh reported that at least 22 people had been detained at a hospital in the Oti Region after eating food served at a funeral they all attended.

The people suffered acute diarrhoea and other symptoms of food poisoning after eating the food served to them on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

The incident happened at Agou, a farming community in the Nkwanta South municipality of the region.

