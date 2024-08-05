A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing in Kasoa Buduburam Rose Estates in the Central Region

Constance Mensah went missing after being punished for coming home late after getting a haircut

Constance had gone to cut her hair on July 28, leading to the tension and her deciding to leave

A 15-year-old girl, Constance Mensah, has been reported missing in Kasoa Buduburam Rose Estates in the Central Region.

She went missing after allegedly being punished for coming home late after getting a haircut.

Teenage Kasoa resident Constance Mensah is missing since July 28. Source: Nana Tea

Source: Facebook

The missing person report from the police was shared on social media.

Ghana Web reported that Constance had gone to cut her hair on July 28. After she was punished, she packed some belongings and left.

Recent concern over Ghana's missing persons

In recent times, there has been an increase in missing persons in the country, with Missing Ghana, a nonprofit organisation that works with the Ghana Police Service and the Department of Social Welfare, stating that 610 people went missing between 2021 and 2023, with the majority being children.

This case comes after a man was arrested at Gomoa Buduburam for allegedly attempting to sell his niece for GH¢150,000.

The 43-year-old suspect, Nana Kofi Marfo, was apprehended by the Kasoa Police Intelligence Unit while trying to sell her to the highest bidder.

In a similar case, a 53-year-old farmer who tried to sell his son for GH¢80,000 was sentenced to 20 years in jail with hard labour.

The farmer was reportedly caught in a sting operation on July 1 by police officers stationed at Wassa-Nkonya.

