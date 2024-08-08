Charlotte Osei has been speaking of the challenges she faced during her tenure as Electoral Commission chair

The former Electoral Commission chair has said she had her family faced death threats when she was in office

Osei was the first woman to serve as Electoral Commission chair but was removed under contentious circumstances

The former Electoral Commission Chair Charlotte Osei has opened up about threats and personal challenges she faced during her tenure from 2015 to 2018.

She noted that the situation was particularly distressing for her family, who experienced significant emotional strain.

In an upcoming episode of Joy News’ Personality Profile, Osei claimed that her family had suffered significant risk.

The interview will also see her talk about the abuse she said her children faced at school. Osei further said she and the family were subjected to hostility throughout her service.

“There were threats through my emails, and sometimes the security agencies would notify me of receiving threats and warn me to be careful,” she recounted.

A historical appointment gone bad for Osei

Osei was the first woman to serve as Electoral Commission chair but was removed under controversial circumstances and replaced by Jean Mensa.

She was removed from office on June 28, 2018, following recommendations by a special committee investigating claims of corruption after a petition.

She was sacked along with her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwa, over alleged incompetence and misappropriation of funds.

In 2019, the UN appointed Osei as part of international advisors to support the work of Afghanistan’s electoral management bodies.

She was honoured with Women of Courage award from the US during her time in office in 2017.

Charlotte Osei marks her 55th birthday in style

YEN.com.gh reported that Osei looked heavenly in a white long-sleeve dress while rocking her signature locs hairstyle on February 1, 2024, to mark her 55th birthday.

The lawyer opted for a stunning casual outfit for her birthday photoshoot, looking elegant in a three-quarter sleeve tee shirt and ankle-length denim jeans.

She also sported a voluminous afro hairstyle and heavy makeup in a different look accessorised with stud earrings, bracelets and fashionable gold rings.

