A young lady who recently relocated to Canada in search of greener pastures is trending after announcing that she has become a new house owner.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady @hauwarealestate, posted a short clip of herself standing in front of a house, looking very excited.

Amid smiles, she disclosed that this was the third house she had acquired in the past four years in Canada.

She also promised to give her followers a tour of the new house once the documentation and everything had been completed.

At the time of writing the report, the video highlighting the lady's success had raked in over 67,000 views and 400 comments.

Netizens celebrate the young Lady

Social media users who took to the video's comment section commended the young Lady on her success story. Others also appealed to her for financial support.

wanny300 dony commented:

"On mortgage, you go work tired to pay for them."

Sikanimaxx replied:

"God bless you and I tap into your grace in Jesus Name Amen."

Bless wrote:

hello, l want to come to Canada. Help me please

Gloria reacted:

"Do you have to get your PR first before you can own a house?"

iseoluwa.tee added:

"Yes it is possible! Congratulations darling May it bring good fortune for you ."

Elizabeth Sarfo commented:

"Congratulations sis please can you help me with a laptop for my care study and my school fees am a nurse student."

Lady gifted new house as a gift

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian YouTuber, Maame Sika has received a three-bedroom house as a gift for graduating from university.

In a video, her father said he was proud of his daughter and thought giving her a graduation gift was wise.

The freshly graduated aeronautical engineer showed her appreciation and promised her father she would maintain the house well.

