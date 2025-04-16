Despite their historic dominance in the Champions League, Real Madrid have failed to realise two major things against Arsenal

The Premier League side has a superb head-to-head record against the Spanish La Liga giants

Arsenal recorded their second UCL victory against Real Madrid in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals

Arsenal's European campaign is shaping up to be one of the most memorable in the club’s illustrious history, with Real Madrid failing to achieve two main things against Thomas Partey's Premier League team.

Real Madrid has often dominated European football. With a record of 15 Champions League titles, their pedigree is unquestionable, while Arsenal are yet to lift the coveted trophy.

Real Madrid players pose for a team photograph prior to the La Liga match vs Deportivo Alaves on April 13, 2025 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. Image credit: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce

Source: Getty Images

Yet, when it comes to facing the Gunners in the competition, Real Madrid have found themselves inexplicably stuck in a rut.

The stakes are high ahead of the Real Madrid vs Arsenal Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday, according to the BBC.

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, who shone in the first leg on April 8, is expected to be impactful for Mikel Arteta's side against his old La Liga rivals.

Now, here are two things that Los Blancos have never managed to achieve against the English giants in the UEFA Champions League.

1. Real Madrid have never beaten Arsenal

Despite the vast difference in success chalked up by the two clubs in European football, the head-to-head encounters in the UCL have gone in favour of the Gunners.

The first meeting between the two sides came in the 2005/06 Round of 16. Arsenal and Real Madrid clashed in a highly anticipated tie, but the Gunners emerged victorious.

The first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu was a tense affair. Arsenal managed to hold their ground and took a precious 1-0 win thanks to a solitary goal by French striker Thierry Henry.

The second leg, played at Highbury, saw both sides fail to find the back of the net, resulting in a goalless draw that allowed Arsenal to advance to the next stage.

The third encounter between the two clubs occurred in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, when Arsenal delivered a remarkable 3-0 victory, further cementing their dominance over Madrid in the competition.

2. Real Madrid have never scored a goal against Arsenal

In addition to their failure to win, Real Madrid have never scored a single goal in a UEFA Champions League match against Arsenal.

Despite the attacking prowess of players like Ronaldo, Zidane, and Raúl, Real Madrid's attack was unable to find the net in either of the two legs in 2005/06.

Fast forward to the 2024 quarter-finals, and the situation has not improved. In the first leg at the Emirates, Arsenal proved too much for Madrid, delivering a resounding 3-0 victory.

Real Madrid once again failed to score despite parading attacking players like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the La Liga match against Deportivo Alaves on April 13, 2025. Image credit: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid possible starting XI vs Arsenal

Yen.com.gh earlier reported the potential starting eleven of Real Madrid for their decisive UEFA Champions League quarter-finals second leg clash against Arsenal on April 16.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti is anticipated to make a few changes to his starting formation as they seek to produce one of the most iconic UCL comebacks ever seen in the competition.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh