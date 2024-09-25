The Progressive People's Party (PPP) has initiated legal action against the Electoral Commission over its disqualification from the December 7 polls

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has sued the Electoral Commission (EC) over its disqualification from the 2024 presidential election.

The suit follows the EC’s disqualification of Kofi Siaw Asamoah allegedly due to his failure to correct errors on his nomination forms.

The PPP says the disqualification of its presidential candidate was capricious.

The PPP, however, disagreed with the EC’s assertions.

In its lawsuit, it stated that the EC's rejection of its candidate’s nomination forms was arbitrary and unlawful and that the EC acted unfairly.

The party argued that the EC had failed to specify when it alleged that the party had made errors and omissions in its nomination forms.

It said their disqualification breached the fundamental principles of fairness as stipulated in the 1992 constitution.

The party also said the EC's failure to specify the mistakes and omissions in the nomination forms violated Regulation 9(2)(b) of CI 127.

Thus, the party has petitioned the court to compel the Electoral Commission to accept their nomination forms, subject to necessary corrections, and demanded that their candidate be permitted to participate in the December 7 presidential elections, provided the proper amendments are made.

Meanwhile, the party has urged the court to injunct the 2024 presidential elections until the legal dispute is resolved.

Bernard Mornah sues EC over disqualification

The flagbearer of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah, has sued the Electoral Commission over his disqualification from the presidential race.

Mornah has argued that his disqualification was unlawful, violated his rights, and did not follow due process.

He wants the commission to declare him a candidate and has appealed to the courts to stop the commission from printing ballot papers.

Citi News also reported that the presidential aspirant is demanding a forensic audit of the nomination forms of all qualified presidential candidates for the December 7 elections.

According to the EC, Mornah was disqualified due to some signature discrepancies on his nomination forms.

EC to reverse fraudulent transfer of votes

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission has been ordered to reverse the transfer of 584 voters to the Manhyia South Constituency.

Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, the Manhyia South parliamentary candidate, sued over allegedly suspicious transfers.

The National Democratic Congress has allegedly found similar discrepancies in the provisional voters register.

