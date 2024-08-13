The Ministry of Health has acquired 30 additional dialysis machines for the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital's Renal Dialysis Unit

The Health Ministry has procured 30 additional dialysis machines for the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to improve the hospital’s service delivery and cost efficiency.

The new machines, equipped with their own consumables, will be deployed to the hospital’s Urology and Nephrology Centre of Excellence and would be installed for use before the close of the year.

The consumables attached to the machines are expected to last a year.

According to the Head of Public Relations of the hospital, Mustapha Salifu, he said the purchase of the machines is an initiative by the Health Minister, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, to prevent future shortages at the hospital.

He told Graphic Online that the new machines are unlike the old ones which require the ordering of consumables from the manufacturers.

The specifications of the new machines allow for consumables to be accessed from the open market at competitive prices hence ensuring there will be no delays or shortages as has been the norm.

PRO discusses closure of Renal Dialysis Unit

Meanwhile, speaking on the closure of the Renal Dialysis Unit a fortnight ago, Mustapha Salifu explained that a shortage of essential consumables for dialysis had led to the Unit’s closure.

He said the hospital has finally managed to secure a significant quanity of the essential consumables and they were being cleared at the Tema Port.

According to Myjoyonline.com, Mustapha Salifu disclosed that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Ghana Supply Company are working together to expedite the clearance of the consumables from the port.

He revealed that the Renal Unit will be opened for outpatients by tomorrow, August 14, 2024, however, inpatients have already started receiving dialysis care since Monday, August 12, 2024.

He apologised on behalf of the hospital for any inconcvenience caused to patients and clients due to the unit’s closure.

"We wish to express gratitude for their restraint and understanding," he said.

Government includes dialysis on NHIS

YEN.com.gh reported that the government of Ghana has included dialysis treatment on the National Health Insurance Scheme for six months.

The initiative is in fulfilment of a promise to include dialysis treatment on the NHIS to alleviate the financial burden on patients.

The six-month period will begin in June and end in December 2024.

