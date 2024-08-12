The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has fulfilled a promise to Mepe to provide them with a modern hospital

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has delivered US$1.2 million in medical equipment to the newly constructed Mepe Community Health Centre.

He made the donation on his birthday to fulfil a promise he had made to the people.

The equipment arrived in a 40-foot shipping container filled with essential medical equipment and supplies, including anaesthesia machines, an endoscopy tower, ECG/EKG machines, infant incubators, warmers and ultrasound machines.

Other equipment includes X-ray machines, defibrillators, CPAP machines, wheelchairs, sphygmomanometers, vaccine storage refrigerators, surgery tables and many others.

According to Myjoyonline.com, The construction of the health centre and the provision of equipment form part of Ablakwa’s broader efforts to rebuild and support the North Tongu community following last year's devastating Kpong and Akosombo Dam spillage, which displaced thousands of people.

The hospital, located near a resettlement camp for the persons displaced by the floods, is an upgrade of the Mepe Health Centre into a modern hospital by next year.

Ablakwa expressed heartfelt gratitude to those who supported his agenda, including SOS International, based in the USA, for their dedication and support to his project.

He also acknowledged the Citi FM Foundation and the Ghana Chamber of Mines for sponsoring the construction of the physical facility.

Mepe displaced persons get new settlement

Earlier, about 300 displaced persons in Mepe were among the first to receive a new settlement after the flooding caused by the Akosombo dam spillage.

The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced the resettlement on his social media and described it as a great success.

He expressed gratitude to the First Sky Group's Construction Ambassadors, the chiefs in Mepe, and his office. Ablakwa also said his office would cover utilities in the new settlement.

“This Safe Alternative Housing Project provides another key advantage of ensuring that all displaced persons at Mepe St. Kizito Senior Technical School have now been relocated so that the school, which almost collapsed, would be saved.”

VRA announces dam spillage

YEN.com.gh has reported that the Volta River Authority has announced its plan to begin spilling excess water from the Akosombo dam.

The last time a controlled spillage occurred, 88,000 people were displaced, and about 5,000 homes were destroyed.

The VRA said that to prevent a repeat of last year's incident, it has commenced engagement with relevant stakeholders on flood mitigation.

