A 55-year-old man in the Krachi East district was paraded through his community with a goat he allegedly stole

The suspect, Abalo Kwesi, was followed by hundreds of community members who jeered and sang songs to humiliate the suspect

Residents of the area, Kpare Kpare, said the community had suffered from several incidents of goat thefts

A 55-year-old man alleged to have stolen a goat at Kpare Kpare, near Dambai, was paraded through his community with the stolen item after he was caught.

The suspect, Abalo Kwesi, was followed by hundreds of community members who jeered at him.

The suspect, Abalo Kwesi, is known as a notorious goat thief

Source: Getty Images

GNA reported that Kwesi is believed to be a notorious goat thief in the area.

In an interview, Kasim Jein Gbandi, a KpareKpare resident, said the community had suffered from several incidents of goat thefts.

In this instance, Kwesi was caught by some children in a bush who sounded an alarm. This led to Kwesi being apprehended.

Beatrice Kawodei, a retired teacher, testified that the thief had allegedly stolen several of her goats on different nights. At the same time, some of her neighbours lost about six of their animals to the nefarious act.

Kasim Waja, a resident of Sariki Zongo, affirming the incident, said stealing had become a common occurrence at KpareKpare, and there had been more reports of petty thefts, among other things, in the area.

In a similar incident in the Western Region, two persons accused of stealing three goats from a chop bar had their heads shaved with machetes after being caught.

Three immigration officers escape lynching

Three Ghana Immigration Service officers were accused of stealing GH¢200 from a trader at Assin Fosu.

When the confusion occurred, the personnel delivered pure water to a shop from the service's factory.

Ghanaweb reported that the GH¢200, used as bait, disappeared from the money box immediately after the officers had offloaded the water.

Chief saves man caught with married woman

YEN.com.gh reported that the Paramount Chief of Bole Traditional Area, Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso, banished a man for sleeping with several married women in Bole.

Angry community members had initially planned to lynch him. The 40-year-old man was caught with another man’s wife on October 20, 2023, leading to his banishment.

The married woman he was caught with was protected at the Bolewura's Palace because of threats to her life.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh