Two accused persons have been granted a GH¢200,000 bail each for their role in a burglary case involving Lilian Kumah

The two were also directed to present two sureties each, one of which must be a public servant earning below GH¢3,000

The accused persons were arrested in Kumasi after allegedly committing the crime in Accra, with another still at large

Two people accused of burgling Lilian Kumah, the widow of former Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah, have been granted GH¢200,000 bail each.

As part of their bail requirements, the accused - Adams Sanogo and Rabiu Falilu - were ordered by an Accra Circuit Court presided over by Isaac Addo to provide two sureties each.

Lilian Kumah's burglers are being asked to pay GH¢200,000 bail each.

Source: Getty Images

According to the court, the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, and at least one of them must be a public or civil servant with a monthly salary of GH¢3,000.

The civil servant’s pay slips must be endorsed by their department or institution.

The case was subsequently adjourned to September 3, 2024.

Details of the Lillian Kumah burglary case

Adams Sanogo, a trader, allegedly stole money, electrical gadgets, and other items from Lilian Kumah.

Sanogo and his accomplice, Kwame Dunga, who has absconded, allegedly conspired to steal GH¢50,000, an iPhone 15 Pro Max mobile phone valued at GH¢15,000 and US$50,000 from the widow.

The duo are also alleged to have stolen Lilian Kumah’s Samsung Z Fold phone valued at GH¢12,000, an Apple iPad worth GH¢15,000, an Apple Watch, a Microsoft laptop costing GH¢7,000, and a black school bag valued at GH¢400.

Rabiu Falilu, on his part, also dishonestly received some of the stolen items.

The two have denied the various charges levelled against them. Meanwhile, the police are still hunting down Dunga.

Suspect leads police to another accused

The two were arrested in the Ashanti Region and handed over to police in Accra.

Kumah is based in Achimota-Mile 7 and gave police surveillance footage of the theft.

The court was told that Falilu was eventually arrested on July 24, at Jamasi in the Ashanti region after he had bought the phone from Sanogo.

He, in turn, led police to Sanogo to Adum PZ in Kumasi, where he was also arrested.

Lilian Kumah said husband was not poisoned

Earlier, Lilian Kumah had been battling false reports about her husband’s death, amid rumours that he had been poisoned.

YEN.com.gh reported that the widow of the Deputy Finance Minister, John Jumah, said her husband was not poisoned.

Apostle Lillian Kumah said her husband battled a severe blood-related disease and was receiving treatment in Germany.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh