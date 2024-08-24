The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) have denied that they have any intention to overthrow the constitution in the event of electoral violence

They were replying to concerns raised by the Institute for Democratic Governance about certain utterances the military has made in the past years

GAF noted that its duty is to protect the sovereignty of Ghana and would uphold the peace and stability of the nation above others

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) have strongly refuted claims that they have threatened to stage a coup if the upcoming elections turn violent.

The statement was made in response to concerns raised by Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey, the Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG).

The Ghana Armed Forces claim they have not threatened to stage a coup if the upcoming elections turn violent.

Dr Akwetey had alleged that the military, on several occasions in the past years, has made clear their intention to intervene if election violence occurs that goes beyond the control of the Ghana Police Service.

He said the military has clarified that it would prioritise national safety and stability in such an event.

According to Dr Akwetey, should such an incident occur, it would spell the end of civilian rule in the country.

GAF refutes coup claims

However, the Ghana Armed Forces clarified in a press statement on Friday, August 23, 2024, that it has never made such claims.

It said it has also never declared plans to stage a coup.

According to GAF, supporting the Ghana Police Service upon request in the event of electoral violence is not tantamount to overthrowing the government.

GAF’s Director General of Public Relations, Brigadier General E.Aggrey-Quarshie, stated emphatically that the military will instead stand in the way of any person or group of persons that may attempt to overthrow the constitution.

It also called on civil society groups and the media to refrain from stoking political tension using GAF’s name.

It urged all stakeholders to collaborate to ensure a peaceful and safe environment for the 2024 general elections.

Meanwhile, GAF also stressed that it is committed to safeguarding the peace and tranquillity in the country and encouraged citizens to freely engage in lawful activities.

Security expert warns against insightful language

Regarding GAF warning media, civil society organisations, and political actors from inciting violence, security expert Adib Saani, in an interview with YEN.com.gh, lamented the recent violent rhetoric of some political figures in the 2024 elections.

He said such inciteful language has the potential to upend the peace the country enjoys and usher in chaos.

He warned that sacrificing the country's peace for electoral success was not the way to go and urged politicians to exercise restraint.

“The stakes are very high. There’s so much desperation on the part of the various political actors that everybody wants to win at all costs,” he said.

He singled out Bryan Acheampong and his recent litany of violent rhetoric.

“This is further compounded by recent comments made by some politicians, particularly Bryan Acheampong, who has suddenly metamorphosed into an extremist with views that are synonymous with those of far-right politicians in Hungary, Italy, France, Belgium, Denmark, and the rest. It’s very inconsistent with our democratic values,” he said.

NDC declines to sign peace pact

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress national chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said his party would not sign a peace declaration before the elections.

The NDC boss was sceptical about the effectiveness of such agreements because of past experiences and told Joy News that such agreements had not yielded results.

Nketia further claimed the Ghanaian government has not done enough to deter violence as the December polls draws near.

