Dr Emmanuel Akwetey was particularly worried about certain utterances made by the Ghana Armed Forces in the past years about intervening in the event of electoral violence

He said events in the Sahel region demonstrate the real threat of such utterances and how easy it is for the country to slip into military rule

The Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), Dr Emmanuel Akwetey, has warned that Ghana’s democracy risks collapsing if concerns about the upcoming election turning violent are not addressed.

Dr Akwetey told JoyNews that certain utterances made by the Ghana Armed Forces in the past few years should concern all democracy-loving Ghanaians.

IDEG has urged the government to ensure that the upcoming elections remain peaceful, as it could lead to a military rule

According to him, the Armed Forces have threatened to intervene on two different occasions if the upcoming elections turn violent and exceed the capability of the Ghana Police Service.

He noted that the Armed Forces, in the event of such unfettered violence, would prioritise the protection of Ghana’s territorial integrity, peace and national unity

He said such utterances should be taken seriously, as should such an incident occur, it would spell the death of civil rule and a return to military rule.

“That would be a coup because the police cannot deal with nationwide violence. They are not equipped for that,” he said.

Dr Emmanuel Akwetey said events unfolding in the Sahel region demonstrate the real threat of such utterances and how easy it is for the country to slip into military rule.

NDC declines to sign peace pact

The National Democratic Congress national chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said his party will not sign any peace declaration before the elections.

Nketia is sceptical about the effectiveness of such agreements because of past experiences.

He told Joy News that such agreements have not yielded any results.

Nketia further said the government had not done enough to deter violence.

“If you allow violence to brew, it will happen whether you sign a declaration or not."

He urged the authorities to address the root causes of potential violence before it spirals out of control.

Bawumia calls for peace ahead of 2024 elections

YEN.com.gh reported that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Ghanaians to maintain peace and stability even as the election season approaches.

According to him, there is no need to incite violence and engage in violent confrontation merely due to one's political ideology.

He said the upcoming December 7 poll and the heightened political debates that will precede it should not be the reason for the loss of lives and destruction of property.

He said this at the 13th Annual Night of Power in the holy month of Ramadan at Parliament.

