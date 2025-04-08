D-Cryme, aka Darlington Agyekum, is looking to become the next SRC President at Methodist University

The Tema-based hiplife star's announcement on social media garnered a frenzy on social media as fans hail him

A video of him on campus canvassing for votes with the support of some of her colleagues has popped up online

Ghanaian musician D Cryme, aka Darlington Agyekum, has announced his bid to become a student leader.

Tema-based raper D Cryme begins his journey to become Methodist University's new SRC president. Photo source: DrCryme

Source: Facebook

In a post published on April 7, the 39-year-old hiplife star officially told fans about his ambition to become an SRC President at the Methodist Univesity.

Addressing his colleagues, The Kill Me Shy hitmaker said,

"The time for transformational leadership is NOW! Team D-Cryme is here to champion a new era of Transparency, Accountability, and Action. Our mission is clear: to build a campus that supports, protects, and uplifts every student. Here’s what we stand for."

In his announcement, D-Cryme also shared his ten priorities as he hopes to gain his colleagues' trust.

He plans to bring about transformational leadership, focused on transparency, accountability, and student welfare.

D Cryme campaigns with friends

D Cryme is one of Ghana's most popular rappers. The Tema-based rapper cut his teeth with several stars including Sarkodie, Stay Jay and Yaa Pono.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Kill Me Shy hitmaker was spotted on campus canvassing for votes.

His colleagues Stay Jay, Donzy Chaka and Sarkodie's manager, Angel Town joined him on the campaign trail.

They entered classrooms and hostels, as D Cryme made his case to the students.

Fans hail D Cryme on his SRC journey

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to D Cryme's presidential ambitions.

Eddie Nak said:

"Oh really and l was not invited tell him am ready to support n be part of the team."

Eric Jerry Erijeyaid wrote:

"I'm always excited when I see my boys taking leadership in the educational field. Good luck badaman."

@acca_ish shared:

"Ayy I'm confused 😂😂 when we were kids, during 'you go kill me shy' era we were told he paused his music career bc of uni? am I the only one who heard it?"

@__abrantie noted:

"We tire these people. One person do something aa everyone go follow. SRC Weyy boys dey take claim dema samba too these guys dey carry dema fame for spoil am."

Captain Planet congratulates Guru for winning election

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian musician Guru secured a resounding victory in the Legon SRC presidential elections, held on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

The rapper and his running mate, Jeffery Adu-Yeboah, emerged triumphant, winning significantly. According to reports, Guru and Adu-Yeboah received 50.7% of the total vote, equaling 9,455 out of the 18,659 cast.

Many Ghanaians have congratulated the rapper on the win. Among the congratulations was fellow musician Captain Planet, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to acknowledge Guru’s achievement. Their impressive victory cemented their place as the new leaders of the University of Ghana’s Student Representative Council (SRC).

