Mahama Urges Aflao Residents To Resist Attempts By Immigration Officers To Seize Their Ghana Cards
- The National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has warned Aflao residents against giving up their Ghana cards to Immigration Officers
- According to him, Immigration officers have no right taking away the Ghana cards of residents without authorisation from NIA
- He advised Aflao residents to resist such attempts fiercely as they may lead to their disenfranchisement in the upcoming elections
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has urged residents of Aflao, particularly those living along the border, not to give up their Ghana cards to security personnel.
He said attempts by security personnel to seize their Ghana cards should be fiercely resisted.
His remarks follow reports of Ghana Immigration Service Officers seizing Ghana cards from residents at the border.
Addressing a rally at Aflao as part of his Volta Regional campaign tour, he charged residents not to be intimidated by these security personnel and their alleged practices.
He reiterated that no security personnel has the right to collect one’s Ghana card.
John Mahama explained that only the National Identification Authority can withdraw the Ghana card.
Thus, if the security personnel do not have a certificate of withdrawal issued by the NIA, they have no power to do so.
Speaker orders probe into assault at Aflao
Earlier, the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin ordered a probe into alleged brutalities by immigration officers at the Aflao border in the Ketu South Municipality.
A viral video showed immigration officers assaulting a woman at the Aflao border.
IDEG warns that military's comments about electoral violence 'intervention' could threaten democracy
The MP for the area, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, brought up the incident in Parliament and expressed concerns about the service’s training protocols.
Bagbin directed the Interior Minister to report to Parliament on the matter on July 29, 2024.
The Speaker stressed that the use of force by public servants is unacceptable, particularly against women, and urged for a thorough investigation into the incident.
GIS closes border with Togo at Aflao
YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) closed the main border with Togo at Aflao on Monday, September 18, 2023, restricting entry into Ghana.
The GIS has explained that the move allowed for security screening following scores of Togolese motorcyclists seeking to enter Ghana.
The Togolese were seeking to enter Ghana to buy fuel after reports of fuel shortage in that country.
The fuel shortage has been attributed to a delay in product delivery to Togo, but others think an expected increase in fuel prices has triggered an artificial fuel shortage.
Source: YEN.com.gh