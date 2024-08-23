The Yendi Security Council has deployed the military to the Mion and Kulkpeni communities in Ghana's Northern region

The deployment follows recent communal clashes in the area and a disagreement about a new market to be established in Kulkpeni

The Security Council said the military will remain in the communities till calm is restored

The military has been deployed to the Mion and Kulkpeni communities in Ghana’s Northern Region after recent community clashes.

The tension followed a communal clash in Zogbei in the Mion district two weeks ago, resulting in the loss of over seven lives.

The Yendi Security Council says it had no choice but to deploy the military to Mion and Kulkpeni following threats of attacks at the new market.

Source: Getty Images

The military had to be deployed again to prevent the clash from spreading to other communities in the area.

Following the clash, Konkombas in the Mion district allegedly announced their decision to boycott the Mion market and establish their own trading spot in the Kulkpeni community near Yendi.

The decision did not go well with the indigenes of Mion and Yendi who have threatened to forcibly close the Kulkpeni market should it open.

According to the Yendi Municipal Security Council, attempts to get the Konkombas to pass through the proper procedures before opening their market have not been successful.

Thus, the Municipal Security Council deployed the military to the site today, Friday, August 23, 2024, to prevent attacks on traders.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to restore peace and order in the community.

Source: YEN.com.gh