The New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has reacted to accusations that he is a liar.

Many Ghanaians had accused the Vice President of deceiving Ghanaians about his ability to turn the economy around for the better.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says he is unperturbed by the name-calling as worse has been said about President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Recently, the hashtag #Bawuliar trended on social media, highlighting the economic failures of the Akufo-Addo administration.

According to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the trend he claimed was pushed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) does not bother him.

He noted that the NDC had said worse about President Nana Akufo-Addo, and thus, he is unperturbed by the tag.

“I said to someone at least I'm not called a murderer as my boss was called, or I’m not called a drug leader,” he said.

Dr Bawumia further stressed that he was grateful he was not also called the Government Official One, referencing the description of former president John Dramani Mahama by UK and US courts in the Airbus corruption scandal.

Dr Bawumia stated that those who call him a liar think in impossibilities and do not believe his policies are achievable.

He noted that all the policies that the NDC had previously described as impossible have successfully been implemented under the Akufo-Addo administration.

He said he intended to continue proving the NDC wrong if given the nod to implement his policies.

Earlier, Dr Bawumia dismissed criticisms from opponents over his proposal to introduce a credit-scoring system if elected president.

During the 3i Summit held in May 2024, he stated that Ghanaians need a functional individualised credit scoring system backed by a unique digital identity and address.

The Vice President argued that such a system would de-risk the country’s financial ecosystem and reduce borrowing costs.

In an impassioned response to his critics on Facebook on July 26, 2024, Dr Bawumia noted that the credit scoring system was a viable and feasible system that could transform the financial ecosystem in the country.

He said those criticising his proposal are doing so without knowledge and thinking in impossibilities.

He noted that the country has made great strides with the issuance of the Ghana card, the merging of databases, and rapid digital financial inclusion due to mobile money interoperability, so a credit scoring system would be an obvious next step.

Bawumia reacts to unfulfilled promises

YEN.com.gh also reported that Dr Bawumia has not accepted blame for unfulfilled promises under the Akufo-Addo government.

The Vice President argued that National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama also failed to fulfil all his promises as president.

Ahead of the elections, Dr Bawumia held a media engagement on Sunday, August 25, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

