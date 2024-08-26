YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon raised concern about high data costs at Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's meeting with the media on August 26, 2024

In answering the YouTuber's question, Dr Bawumia spoke about the launch of Starlink and how they would serve as competition for other telcos

Many people were not pleased with the NPP flagbearer's response to the question and called him out in the comments section on social media

YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon was at the meeting with the media event organised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) president candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as part of his campaign towards the 2024 December polls.

Sheldon questions Bawumia about digitalisation agenda

As a staunch NPP supporter and YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon asked Dr Bawumia questions pertaining to his field, which is the rising cost of data.

Grabbing the microphone at the event, the YouTuber asked the vice president about plans to curb the rising cost of data since he was championing a digitalised era during his tenure.

Sheldon raised a similar question that comedian SDK Dele raised at National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Dramani Mahama's meeting with the media event on August 13, 2024, at the Bukom Boxing Arena. The YouTuber snubbed Bawumia's contender.

Responding to Sheldon's concerns about the high data cost, Dr Bawumia said that he had made the need for data price reduction clear in his manifesto.

The vice president mentioned Starlink's beginning operations in the country, and he was hopeful that it would generate competitiveness in the telco industry, thereby reducing data prices.

Reactions to Bawumia's response to Sheldon's question

Many Ghanaians in the comment section of the video were not impressed with Dr Bawumia's response to Sheldon's question about the rising cost of internet in the country.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians to the video:

selassie_morgan said:

"He honestly didn’t answer the question! smh!🤦‍♂️🤧"

nhyi_kelebogile said:

"You should have asked him, why he didn’t fulfill all these promises he have when he was vice , now we should waste another time, days , years for him to come and do these which we are not even sure he will,are they trying to just waste our time on earth"

keyholder90 said:

"This man is not qualified to rule the nation Ghana 🇬🇭 period"

the_talkativewriter said:

"Great question for someone who's after digitalisation 😂"

her.man1_ said:

"Someone who can’t give tangible answers and you want to go for debate …kasa keke koraa y3 wo den"

atokeelson98 said:

"One question 500 answers Herh 😂😂😂 he asked about data and you’re saying import duties 😂😂😂"

