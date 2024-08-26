The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said his government would assent to the anti-LGBTQ+ bill if approved by the Supreme Court

He said if the bill is approved by the Supreme Court, his government would not delay in assenting to it

He was speaking at a media engagmeent in Accra on Sunday, August 25, 2024 where he answered questions on his policies and track record

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has vowed to assent to the anti-LGBTQ bill if the Supreme Court greenlights it.

The bill, which is currently before the Supreme Court, is awaiting a ruling on its constitutionality, which proponents say has been delayed considerably.

The delay has led to calls from proponents of the bill and some other opinion leaders, including the Osu Traditional Council for expediting the case.

The delay was due to the Supreme Court’s decision to postpone its verdict on two injunction applications against the transmission of the bill from Parliament to President Akufo-Addo.

The Supreme Court had opted to release its ruling on the injunction alongside the final judgement on the constitutionality of the case.

In a media engagement on Sunday, August 25, 2024, Dr Bawumia reaffirmed his stance against the bill and promised that his government would assent to it if it received constitutional clearance.

“I believe signing is automatic; there shouldn’t be any issue. No ifs and no buts, we won’t allow,” he said.

Bawumia states his stance against homosexuality

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has unequivocally stated his stance concerning homosexuality and the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana.

According to the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, he is unwaveringly against the practice of homosexuality in Ghana and does not support it in any way.

He noted that Ghana’s cultural and societal norms and values frown on the practice of homosexuality, and thus, such behaviour cannot be accepted within Ghanaian society.

He noted that his faith, Islam, also abhors the practice, leaving no room for flexibility on the subject.

Thus, it would be unthinkable for him to behave otherwise.

“My faith is very strictly against the practice of homosexuality, no ‘ifs’ or ‘buts’. No shades of grey,” he said.

He noted that his stance on the subject would remain unchanged if he were elected President in the upcoming December 7 elections.

UK-Ghanaians protest against anti-LGBTQ+ bill

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians in the UK converged at the Ghana High Commission in London to protest against the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill by Ghana’s Parliament in Accra.

The protestors were joined by other Africans and allies of the LGBTQ+ movement to urge President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to assent the Bill into law.

The Bill, introduced in Ghana’s Parliament three years ago, was approved unanimously on Wednesday, February 28, following the completion of the third reading.

It has yet to receive assent from President Akufo-Addo.

