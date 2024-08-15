The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has described debating Dr Bawumia as an exercise in futility

He said the vice president and NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, lacks any credibility and is prone to telling lies

He said if Dr Bawumia wants to engage in a debate, he should debate his own track record before roping another party in

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has stated that the party's flagbearer, John Mahama, will not debate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate.

He says debating Dr Bawumia is a “completely worthless exercise” as the vice president lacks credibility and is prone to spewing lies.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia said NDC's leadership has barred John Mahama from debating Dr Bawumia.

Source: Facebook

In an interview on JoyNews, Asiedu Nketia explained that his personal principle in life is to avoid arguments with idiots and liars.

He said that while he is not certain if the vice president is an idiot, his past utterances and promises and his failure to follow through prove that he is a liar.

Nketia said that while John Mahama has expressed interest in participating in the debate, the party’s leadership has warned him against it, citing Bawumia’s lack of credibility.

He said the vice president has failed to live up to the standards he set for himself and is already making new promises to Ghanaians ahead of the December 7 polls.

Nketia rubbished Bawumia's policy proposal

Describing the recent NPP flagbearer’s policy statements as unrealistic, he said Dr Bawumia only makes these lofty promises because he assumes all Ghanaians are foolish.

During a campaign rally, Dr Bawumia stated that as part of his plan to increase mobile phone ownership in Ghana, he would make the devices more affordable by implementing a structured payment system.

He said that when the payment system is inaugurated, Ghanaians can buy mobile devices and pay through installations spread over months or years.

But Asiedu Nketiah said such a policy did not make sense.

“Calculate how long it will take to pay for one mobile phone. When you are born today, and you buy a mobile phone, you will grow up and die when you haven't finished payment,” he said.

He further stressed that Bawumia failed to fulfil most of his promises to Ghanaians before the 2016 and 2020 elections, even after winning both.

“He should go and debate his own records and what he has said in the past," he said.

Asiedu Nketia further ranked President Akufo-Addo higher on a credibility scale than Dr Bawumia, stating the vice president has tarnished all his credibility while in office.

Bawumia challenges Mahama to debate

Earlier, the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, challenged the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, to a presidential debate.

Dr Bawumia is convinced the presidential debate would also help Ghanaians compare the policies being proposed by the presidential aspirants and make their choices ahead of the December 7 elections.

The vice president said this at a mini rally in Bunkpurugu in the North East Region, where he commenced the second phase of his presidential campaign tour.

Bawumia rejects accusation of mismanagement

YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has rejected claims that the Akufo-Addo administration has been reckless with public funds.

He said that contrary to what is being peddled, the Akufo-Addo-led government has engaged in judicious investments with public funds that would benefit Ghana long term.

He blamed the erstwhile Mahama administration for failing to invest in sustainable projects for the country.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh