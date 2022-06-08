An explosion at Santa Maria, a suburb of Accra, has injured two people with many suspecting that it was a bomb blast

Eyewitnesses say the explosion was loud and have told reporters that they have never heard anything like that before

The incident on Tuesday has thrown the whole community in fear but security agencies are looking into the incident

A suspected bomb explosion at Santa Maria, a suburb of Accra, has injured two people and thrown residents into a state of fear.

Photo of an explosion in Egypt. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Sketchy details monitored by YEN.com.gh, say the suspected dynamite explosion occurred at about 3 pm on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Accra-based Joy News reported that a lady was caught up in the blast. The report said Gladys Fiavi has lost her toenails in the blast.

A pregnant woman who tried to assist Gladys reportedly fell unconscious and has been rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Assemblyman for the area, Nana Kofi Boandwoah, told Joy News that he immediately alerted the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) when he heard about the blast.

“I had to rush to the scene, and I reported to NADMO and all the stakeholders involved. We went to the scene but unfortunately, we couldn’t even locate where the blast came from but they [residents] just heard a blast from the ground,” he explained.

He said police and the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) and other security agencies are investigating the bizarre incident.

“I would like to appeal to the necessary quarters and the stakeholders involved to come to our aid and solve this issue once and for all because we don’t know when it’s going to happen again,” the Assemblyman said.

According to the report, eyewitnesses who assisted Gladys Fiavi to the Anyaa Polyclinic say they have never seen anything like that happen in the area before.

Residents have cordoned off the area where the explosion took place to prevent others from going near the site.

Appiatse explosion: Detailed blow by blow account by the Police

Meanwhile, in a previous unrelated story, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service gave an extensive account of how the explosion at Appiatse near Bogoso in the Western Region happened.

Police said the accident involved a DAF vehicle with the registration number WR 2252-18 transporting explosives from the MAXAM Company, Tarkwa, to Chirano Gold and a motorcycle.

The Police indicated that the rider of the motorcycle slid under the vehicle at around 1:25pm on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh