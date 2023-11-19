Former President John Dramani Mahama, during his "Building Ghana Tour," encouraged Ghanaians not to lose hope in the face of economic challenges

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians to remain optimistic despite the current challenges they are facing under the leadership of the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Speaking at the Apostolic Continuation Church in Techiman during his "Building Ghana Tour," Mahama emphasized the importance of the upcoming 2024 elections, where citizens can change the country's economic managers.

He acknowledged the hardships many Ghanaians face and encouraged voters to learn from past experiences, urging them to vote wisely based on politicians' promises.

Former President John Mahama encouraged Ghanaians to vote for change in the 2024 elections Photo credit: @officialjdmahama Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

The "Building Ghana Tour" is part of Mahama's initiative to engage with Ghanaians nationwide, listen to their concerns, and revitalize the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in preparation for the 2024 presidential campaign.

John Mahama also reminded citizens to express gratitude to God amid challenges while cautioning against deceitful politicians who make promises but fail to fulfill them.

The former president called on Ghanaians to reflect on their experiences and make informed decisions during the elections to contribute to a prosperous future for the nation.

Asiedu Nketia urges Ghanaians to drop NPP

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the NDC chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, urged Ghanaians to do away with the NPP government in the next election.

Asiedu Nketia described the NPP as the greatest deception in Ghana's recent democratic history.

The NDC chairman said the Akufo-Addo administration had allowed state capture in Ghanaian society.

Pastor disappointed Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh also reported that the founder of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has expressed disappointment in President Akufo-Addo.

The pastor said he was shocked. President Akufo-Addo said the next NPP flagbearer will fix Ghana's problems.

President Akufo-Addo made the comments that shocked Prophet Oduro during the NPP Super Delegates Congress.

Source: YEN.com.gh