Former Speaker of Parliament, Aaron Mike Ocquaye Snr., says Ghanaians will reject God’s gift if they do not vote for the New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to Mike Ocquaye, Dr Bawumia’s peerless contribution to the country’s political space as Vice President cannot be underestimated and should be rewarded.

Former Speaker of Parliament Mike Ocquaye Snr says Ghanaians should not reject Dr Bawumia as he is a gift from God.

He said this when Dr Bawumia took his campaign tour to Dome Kwabenya in the Greater Accra Region.

Mike Ocquaye stated that Dr Bawumia’s brave actions during the 2012 election petition set the tone for Pink Sheets to receive attention and recognition.

Since then, they have been the preferred document to settle election controversies.

He said during the 2012 election petition, Dr Bawumia’s performance in court allowed the New Patriotic Party and Ghanaians to see the star in him.

He said the star is a gift, and Ghanaians should not let it go.

“If you do not take advantage of such a gift, then you do not want the good things in life. You hate the blessings of God," he said.

Bawumia says God can transform Ghana through him

Earlier, the New Patriotic Party presidential candidate pledged to collaborate with the clergy to address the country's developmental challenges.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia spoke in Takoradi on Thursday, May 2, during a meeting with clergy members during his Western Regional campaign tour.

According to him, just as God used kings of old to bring development to His people in the Bible, God can also use him to bring development to Ghana.

"I believe that something good can come from Walewale, and if God says that it should come from Walewale, it will come from Walewale," he stated.

He urged the clergy to continue praying for Ghana as the country nears the December 7 polls. Dr Bawumia said peace was essential to ensuring Ghana's rapid development.

He urged the clergy to use their pulpits to preach about peace and advise the youth against being exploited by power-hungry politicians to foment disaster in the upcoming polls.

Samira says Bawumia will be first Muslim president

YEN.com.gh reported that Second Lady Samira Bawumia believes her husband will be elected the first Muslim president in Ghana's history.

According to her, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has what it takes to transform the nation and thus should be supported.

She also stated that her husband would create more jobs and opportunities for women and young people if elected.

