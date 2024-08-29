Second lady Samira Bawumia said she believes her husband will be elected as the first Muslim president in Ghana's history

According to her, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has what it takes to transform the nation for the better and thus should be supported

She also stated that her husband would ensure the creation of more jobs and opportunities for women and young people if elected

Second lady Samira Bawumia has expressed the utmost belief that her husband will become the first Muslim president of Ghana after the December 2024 general elections.

According to her, his electoral victory would be a great memorial in Ghana’s political history.

Samira Bawumia says Dr Bawumia is the best man to lead this country.

Samira Bawumia addressed a durbar of Wenchi chiefs and people as part of her campaign tour of the Bono region to canvass votes for her husband, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s 2024 flagbearer.

She said the party selected her husband for his integrity, humility, hard work, and proven track record, and thus, Ghanaians should support his candidacy to serve the nation.

She strongly believed that her husband could transform the nation for the better.

Samira Bawumia also noted that Dr Bawumia's selection to lead the NPP debunked the misconception that the party was an Akan-only party.

She stressed that the NPP was equally concerned about the development and welfare of Muslim communities and thus urged electorates, particularly those within the Zongo communities, to vote for her husband to continue the NPP’s various projects in their communities.

Samira Bawumia assured the electorates that during her husband’s presidency, he would ensure that jobs and more opportunities would be created for women and young people, particularly to tackle the country's unemployment rates and empower women.

Samira Bawumia touts her husband’s exceptional skills

Samira Bawumia said her husband has exceptional leadership qualities that will help him develop Ghana; hence, she is calling for massive votes for him.

She said this at a gathering of NPP supporters at Effiakuma Zongo, also known as VIP, in Takoradi, ahead of the party's manifesto launch.

“Ghana’s future will be better if Dr Mahamudu Bawumia becomes president,” she said.

She named the many social interventions initiated by President Akufo-Addo during his almost eight years in office.

Samira added that these social interventions will continue under a Bawumia-led government.

For instance, she said the free SHS needs to continue so more children can access education.

Samira added that she was born and bred in a Zongo community, and education has brought her this far. She used her story to emphasise the importance of the free SHS.

Samira Bawumia survives accident

YEN.com.gh reported that the entourage of the wife of the vice president, Samira Bawumia, was involved in a road crash.

One person has so far been reported dead in the road crash which occurred during a trip to the Ashanti Region.

Samira Bawumia escaped the accident scene with no severe injuries, according to initial reports.

