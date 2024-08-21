The Paramount Queen of Denyase, Nana Adutwiwaa Bonin III, has been reduced to tears by the Asantehene

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II declared that Nana Adutwiwaa Bonin III was not a royal

An Asanteman Council meeting was held to adjudicate stool disputes involving the traditional areas

Tears flowed at Manhyia as the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, presided over some chieftaincy disputes.

He chaired an Asanteman Council meeting to adjudicate stool disputes involving the traditional areas of Berekum, Dua Yaw Nkwanta, Awua Dumase, Sabronum, and Denyase.

The Paramount Queen of Denyase, Nana Adutwiwaa Bonin III, is no longer a royal. Source: Manhyia Palace

A video shared by Opemsuo Radio showed that the Denyase Traditional Area case ended in tears for the Paramount Queen of Denyase, Nana Adutwiwaa Bonin III, as the Asantehene declared she was not a royal.

After the Asantehene gave the history of the Denyase stool during the hearing, he reprimanded Nana Adutwiwaa Bonin III for handling an impasse.

Before the Asantehene could finish his statement, the queen's mother walked towards him, fell on the ground, and started weeping. Guards subsequently lifted the Denyasehemaa from the floor as she cried.

A committee was set up to uncover the truth after Achiasebaapanin Nana Akua Afriyie challenged Denyasehemaa's royalty status and invoked the Great Oath to support her stance.

The queen firmly rebutted her position in a counter-invocation of the Great Oath.

Nana Afriyie denied having blood relations with Denyasehemaa, but the latter said otherwise.

The Asanteman Council has now ordered the parties to make available their family trees for review by the committee.

Chiefs destooled over unauthorised land issues

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destooled the 96-year-old chief of Antoa, Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman, for unauthorised land sales and breach of Asanteman’s customs.

The decision to destool him was made during a ruling of the Kumasi Traditional Council on May 29, 2023.

In December 2023, he also destooled Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani, the chief of Kwapra, following allegations of double land sales and oath violations.

The Okyenhene Amoatia Ofori Panin also destooled one of his chiefs, the Benkumhene of Asamang-Tamfoe, for illegally mining within his domain.

Wassa East DCE orders arrest of Queen Mother

YEN.com.gh reported that the queen mother in the Wassa East District was arrested because of illegal mining in her community.

Her arrest followed reports of illegal mining activities taking place in the backyard of a primary school in the area.

The queen mother could not explain the rampant illegal mining happening under her watch.

