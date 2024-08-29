Ras Kuuku has shared his thoughts on the politicking in the country ahead of the 2024 general elections

In an interview, Ras Kuuku spoke about the flagship policies of NDC's John Mahama and NPP's Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

According to the musician, he has seen Bawumia's digitalisation at play and would like Mahama also to implement his 24-hour economy

Dancehall artiste Ras Kuuku's vote in the 2024 general elections may tilt towards John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a recent interview, Ras Kuuku indicated he was more interested in seeing Mahama implement his 24-hour economy policy.

The 2024 election pitches Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP against former President John Mahama of the NDC as the main contenders.

While Bawumia is campaigning on the back of a digitalisation agenda, Mahama has proposed to turn Ghana into a 24-hour economy country to create more jobs.

Mahama's policy proposal has received support from prominent people, such as Togbe Afede XIV, the paramount chief of Asogli.

In a recent encounter with the media, Togbe Afede expressed his belief that the 24-hour economy policy can help turn Ghana's economic fortunes around by reducing the cost of production and promoting competition.

Ras Kuuku chooses between Mahama and Bawumia

Just like Togbe Afede, Ras Kuuku is rooting for Mahama's ideas to be implemented. During a studio discussion on Onua TV, he shared his thoughts on the upcoming elections and explained that while digitalisation is already underway in Ghana, the 24-hour economy idea remains unexplored in the country.

"For digitalisation, we have already been experiencing it. Ghana is gradually being digitized. But we haven't seen the 24-hour economy before," Ras Kuuku stated during the interview.

The Wo hitmaker further emphasised his curiosity about the potential implementation of a round-the-clock economic system.

"It is something I want to see, so I would like for him [Mahama] to come and implement it so I can witness it," he added.

