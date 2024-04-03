Anas Aremeyaw Anas has reiterated his decision not to bear witness for the state in court without his mask on

He said he fears for his safety should his identity be exposed in court in the presence of Kwesi Nyantakyi and his legal team

He has urged the Supreme Court to rescind its decision on the matter to allow him to collaborate with the state fully

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has reiterated his decision not to testify in court against former Ghana Football Association boss Kwesi Nyantakyi if he is not allowed to wear his mask.

In a statement issued by Tiger Eye PI to address some scathing allegations made against the journalist by the former GFA boss, the company stressed that Anas’ decision is based on the fact that revealing his identity in open court poses a significant risk to his personal safety.

Citing the murder of Ahmed Suale, an associate at Tiger Eye PI, it was following the reveal of his identity that he was attacked and killed in broad daylight.

Tiger Eye stated that Ahmed Suale was being prepped to be a key witness for the state in Nyantakyi’s ongoing criminal trial for corruption and fraud.

The company noted that because of the palpable threat to his life, Anas Aremeyaw Anas will not testify for the state without being masked up.

This follows the Supreme Court granting an application of certiorari filed by Kwesi Nyantakyi quashing the order of High Court 2, Criminal Division, Accra, granting Anas Aremeyaw Anas the opportunity to testify in camera as a prosecution witness in the criminal case.

According to Anas, should the Supreme Court rescind its decision, he would totally cooperate with the state.

Kwesi Nyantakyi accuses Anas of bribe-taking

Tiger Eye P.I. was reacting to claims by Kwesi Nyantakyi that a lawyer representing investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas solicited a bribe from him to kill the Number 12 documentary.

According to Kwesi Nyantakyi, ahead of the premiering of the Number 12 documentary, which focused on corrupt practices in African football, a lawyer allegedly representing Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Kwame Gyan, had reached out to him to pay a sum of $150,000 to bury the documentary.

However, he failed to raise the $100,000, which led to the documentary's release.

Tiger Eye says it has no involvement in bribe incident

However, Tiger Eye PI denies the accusation.

It stated that it is dedicated to exposing and confronting corrupt individuals and corruption. Thus, it is unthinkable that it would send a lawyer to solicit a bribe from a corrupt person to hide his corrupt actions.

