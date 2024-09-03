The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh, said the National Democratic Congress is guilty of causing more pollution to Ghana's rivers than the NPP

His comment was in reaction to a heated debate in parliament concerning the state of Ghana's rivers amidst rampant illegal mining

The NDC argue that the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government has failed to tackle the menace effectively and should admit the same

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh, has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of causing more environmental damage through galamsey activities than the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

His accusation follows a heated exchange on the floor of parliament concerning the illegal mining menace and the role of politically exposed persons in perpetuating the crime.

Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh Dompreh says the NDC caused more pollution to Ghana's rivers than the NPP.

Source: UGC

According to him, a comparative analysis of the erstwhile NDC and the present NPP administrations will show that the NDC polluted the rivers more than the NPP.

Annoh Dompreh's statement was met with a sharp rebuttal from NDC members who asserted that the NPP government had failed to tackle the galamsey problem effectively.

The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, also argued that the government’s shortlived military solution to clamping down on illegal mining activities failed as galamsey remains a rampant crime under the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

He urged President Akufo-Addo and his government to admit they failed to tackle the issue as they had promised.

Meanwhile, the NPP said it is unwavering in its commitment to end illegal mining in the country.

On the other hand, the NDC has urged the government to implement more transparent and accountable measures to address the menace.

GWCL raises alarm about pollution in Pra

Meanwhile, the management of the Ghana Water Company Limited in the Central Region says it is facing challenges in supplying potable water to Cape Coast, Elmina, and surrounding communities.

It said its challenge stems from the inadequacy of raw water received at the Sekyere Hemang Water Treatment Plant (WTP) due to the activities of illegal miners on the River Pra.

The GWCL, in a press statement issued on Friday, August 30, 2024, stated that the pollution of the River Pra, particularly at the catchment area for abstraction, has greatly affected water intake, reducing it to the barest minimum.

The GWCL explained that about 60 per cent of the catchment capacity is silted, greatly affecting raw water quality.

It has been recording an average turbidity of 14,000 NTU instead of 2000 NTU expected for adequate treatment. The situation has also affected the plant's output.

GWCL suggests declaring water bodies security zones

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Water Company Limited has urged the government to declare water bodies as security zones.

Dr Clifford Braimah, GWCL's Managing Director, said the water bodies would be better protected by putting the Water Resources Commission under the Defence Ministry.

He explained that destroying the country’s water bodies is a national security issue and must be treated with the utmost urgency.

Source: YEN.com.gh