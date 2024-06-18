A man has allegedly been poisoned to death at a naming ceremony at Ajumako Abrofoa in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region

Residents believe Kojo Aquaye, the deceased, was poisoned for his thievery whenever he got drunk

A preliminary hospital report says the deceased's intestines had been extensively damaged due to the poison

A man believed to be in his thirties has allegedly been poisoned to death at a naming ceremony at Ajumako Abrofoa in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

According to Kasapa News, the deceased, identified as Kojo Aquaye, was invited to the naming ceremony by a group of friends to join in the revelry.

It is alleged the food and drinks served to the man at the event may have been poisoned.

During the ceremony, the young man was served food and drinks in a room on the premises.

However, immediately after consuming the food, he collapsed and started foaming at the mouth.

He was immediately rushed to the Ajumako District Government Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

At the hospital, it was discovered that whatever substance that was mixed into the food served him had caused extensive damage to his intestines, killing him.

Some residents are convinced he was killed because of his behaviour in the town.

They alleged that whenever Kojo Aquaye got drunk he would steal people’s stuff, hence the poison may have been payback for his petty crimes.

The case has since been reported to the Ajumako District Police Command, where investigations have been initiated.

Meanwhile, the corpse has been deposited at the Etuafoa Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

Afransi-Ajumako students rushed to hospital over food poisoning concerns

Over 30 students of the Ajumako-Afransi Technical and Vocational Institute in the Central Region have been hospitalised over a suspected case of food poisoning.

This was after the students complained of severe stomach aches after lunch.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, after the students ate Waakye and stew during their lunch break.

Some students were rushed to the Ajumako Baah Salvation Army Polyclinic, while others were sent to the Ajumako District Government Hospital, where they were being treated.

A Physician Assistant, Daniel Agyeakpor, spoke to Adom News and said most of the students are recuperating after being treated. The hospital is now waiting on the results of a lab test to ascertain the actual cause of the stomach aches.

Momo vendor drinks poison

YEN.com.gh reported that a 23-year-old mobile money vendor killed himself over a GH¢16,000 debt in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The victim, Kwabena Gideon, poisoned himself by drinking DDT.

Kasapa News reported that he had incurred losses to his boss of GH¢16,000.

His employer made an official complaint at Awutu Bereku Police after he could not reach Gideon by phone.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh