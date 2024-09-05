John Mahama has criticised the compensation awarded to victims of the Techiman South election shooting

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress said he would ensure more compensation if he became president

Six casualties of the violence filed a case at the high court alleging infringement on their right to life

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has expressed dissatisfaction with the compensation awarded to victims of the Techiman South shooting.

Citi News reported that Mahama said he wished the amount was higher.

Speaking at a mini rally in Twimia Nkwanta in the Bono East Region, Mahama condemned the violence and pledged to provide additional compensation to the victims if elected.

“…when the NDC comes to power, we’ll ensure to provide necessary assistance to the victims.”

He also reiterated his commitment to investigate the incident and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

The high court in Wenchi has directed the state to pay GH¢45,000 each as damages to six persons wounded by police gunfire during a shooting incident at the Techiman South collation centre in 2020.

The court said there was enough evidence to show that the security officers shot directly into an unarmed crowd during some tensions at the centre.

How did the Techiman South violence occur?

During the vote counting in Techiman South, disturbances erupted at the collation centre ahead of Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah's declaration as a member of Parliament-elect.

Police, in an attempt to control the situation, fired shots that killed two persons and resulted in six other casualties.

The six casualties filed the case at the high court alleging infringement on their right to life.

The government had argued that the fatal use of force by the police was justified.

MP claims he's compensating victims

YEN.com.gh reported that Korsah said he was building houses for the families of the two persons who died during the 2020 electoral violence in Techiman South.

Korsah, the MP for the constituency, disclosed this when he appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament in 2021. NDC MPs on the Appointments Committee boycotted the vetting.

The NDC notably held a funeral service for all those who lost their lives during and after the December 2020 election.

