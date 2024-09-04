Two constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party in Walewale have been suspended

This came after a court annulled the NPP Walewale parliamentary primary election result

The suspended persons have been instructed to hand over any party materials they possess pending a probe

Two New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency executives in Walewale, North-East Region, have been suspended for alleged misconduct.

A letter issued by Fuseini Nurudeen, the party's North East Regional Chairman, suspended them and a party member.

They have all been instructed to hand over any party materials they possess pending a probe.

Asaase Radio reported that Fuseini Nurudeen, the Regional Chairman of the party, issued the suspension letter.

This decision comes days after a High Court ruling in Tamale that ordered a re-run of the Walewale parliamentary primary.

Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, a reporter covering northern Ghana, told YEN.com.gh that the suspended people are believed to be causing trouble within the party in the constituency.

He said there have been claims that there was limited consultation on the decision.

"When I called the constituency chairman in the morning, he said he wasn't consulted by the regional chairman for the suspension... he suspected foul play somewhere."

Why was the Walewale primary result annulled?

The incumbent MP, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, sued over the January 27 primary, which Dr Tiah Abdul-Kabiru Mahama was said to have won.

Mahama, a vice presidential special advisor, narrowly defeated Abudu with 345 votes to 338.

Unsatisfied with the outcome, Abudu, a former minister, sued, citing electoral irregularities and malpractice by the party, Mahama and the Electoral Commission.

Asaase Radio reported that the courts will make available details of the ruling on September 12, 2024.

The court said the election featured irregularities like impersonation and over-voting.

Ahead of the return, the NPP opened nominations on September 3, 2024, and will close on September 5. The election will take place on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

NDC confusion Assin Central

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region earlier withdrew its candidate in the Assin Central parliamentary race.

Nurein Shiabu Migyimah, the NDC's Assin Central parliamentary candidate, was also suspended for six months.

It was alleged that Migyimah had impregnated the wife of the party’s Assin Central general secretary.

The party later reinstated the party's Assin Central parliamentary candidate.

Following the meeting with the party’s national executives at the party headquarters in Accra, the NDC general secretary, Fifi Kwetey, has declared Mygyimah’s suspension null and void.

