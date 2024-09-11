Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate, has called for peaceful elections

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has warned those planning to disrupt the 2024 general election to refrain from doing so.

According to him, any acts of violence or disruptive behaviour before, during or after the elections will not go unpunished.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh says persons who cause trouble in the 2024 elections will not be spared.

Addressing electorates at a party campaign rally in the Asunafo South Constituency of the Ahafo Region, NAPO urged electorates and party faithful to refrain from engaging in behaviour that may affect the peace and stability of the country.

He said that should the country fall into chaos, the government’s efforts to revive the country’s ailing economy would go down the drain, as would the many other investments the government has made to make Ghana a better place.

He further dismissed claims that the government would rig the 2024 general elections.

NAPO stated that the Akufo-Addo-led government’s only priority is to manage the country’s resources responsibly to ensure economic growth and that this would not jeopardise the country’s trajectory.

He warned that one's political affiliation would not save them from severe punishments that would be meted out to election disruptors.

He stressed the NPP’s commitment to a peaceful 2024 general election and urged electorates to behave likewise.

Police declares man wanted

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has declared a man wanted for threatening to shoot and harm some public officials.

The man who identified himself as Commander Kanawu, a sympathiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), stated that the upcoming 2024 elections may result in bloodshed.

He alleged that the Ghana Police Service was recruiting New Patriotic Party (NPP) footsoldiers into the police force in Kumasi to foment trouble in the upcoming 2024 elections.

He noted that the NDC was getting ready for these new recruits with its own militia and would respond fire for fire if triggered.

Commander Kanawu urged the Inspector General of Police to act or face the wrath of his militia.

In response to the threats, the Ghana Police Service has placed a GH¢50,000 bounty on the suspect.

The service said the money would be awarded to anyone who can provide relevant and credible information that leads to the suspect's arrest.

Akufo-Addo promises peaceful power transition

YEN.com.gh reported that Akufo-Addo has restated his commitment to a free and fair electoral process and a seamless post-election transfer.

He said it was very important that Ghana works hard to maintain its position as the beacon of democracy on the continent.

Akufo-Addo also charged media personnel and citizens with alerting and being proactive to avoid spreading false news.

