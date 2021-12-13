Sir John's son, Yaw Afriyie appointed as new Deputy CEO of GIPC

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Yaw Amoateng Afriyie, the son of the late Sir John as Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Amoateng Afriyie's appointment is subject to the constitutionally required advice of the governing Board of the GIPC in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

He is expected to assist the newly constituted Board and Chief Executive Officer, Yofi Grant, and existing Management to ensure Ghana's post-covid recovery anchors on competitiveness, innovation, and the Board's broader objectives aligning with Ghana's international obligations.

Sir John's son and his son, Yaw Afriyie Photo credit: peacefmonline.com/ yen.com.gh

Source: UGC

Profile

Prior to his appointment, he worked in various senior capacities in the United Kingdom and Ghana as a Management & Political Risk professional.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He possesses considerable experience in commercial, tactical, and strategic issues affecting business and investment in sub-Saharan Africa.

Until recently, he was Managing Director of Elmina Advisory Limited, a Ghana-focused government affairs consultancy advising blue-chip companies and global consultancies to assess opportunities and manage the impact of politics and policy, macroeconomics, and security in Ghana.

He has also worked as Head of West Africa at Africa Matters Limited (AML), a London based Africa focused consultancy; a Research Analyst at Conservative Campaign HQ – International Office; Researcher at Africa Practice, London; an External Consultant at FTI Consulting, a global business advisory firm; and an Anglophone West Africa Freelance Contributor at The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

Afriyie holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Global Business from The Saïd Business School, the University of Oxford, a Masters Degree (MA) in Conflict Resolution in Divided Societies from King's College London, and a Bachelor of Arts with Honours (BA Hons) in Politics and International Relations from the University of Kent, Canterbury, United Kingdom.

Amoateng Afriyie is an enthusiastic amateur golfer who plays to a handicap of 12. He is equally passionate about the arts, music of various genres, current affairs, and other sports, including football and Formula 1.

Who is Sir John?

Sir John passed away on July 1, 2020, after a short illness.

He was a Ghanaian lawyer and politician who held a top position in the party of the current ruling government.

During the John Agyekum Kufour administration (2001-2009), he was appointed head of legal services at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation and was later made to act as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the corporation.

He held several other positions including serving as general secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from 2010 to 2014.

Prior to his passing, he was the CEO of the Forestry Commission.

Source: Yen.com.gh