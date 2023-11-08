Ghana Airport Company Ltd Board Chair Paul Adom-Otchere has been told not to interfere with the administration of the company

The Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice ordered Adom-Otchere to leave the administrative role to management

Adom-Otchere was also told to stop using the media to comment on the company's procurement issues

Ghana Airport Company Ltd Board Chair Paul Adom-Otchere has been told not to interfere with the company's running after a Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice probe into his conduct.

The Commissioner of the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice further told Paul Adom-Otchere to leave the administrative role to the company's management in a decision dated October 30, 2023.

Paul Adom-Otchere is the Board Chair of the GACL. Source: Facebook/@Paul Adom-Otchere

The 55-page report is related to the procurement of Christmas decorations in 2021.

The commission has concluded its investigations into claims that Adom-Otchere breached procurement laws and must be prosecuted.

Adom-Otchere was cleared of these allegations of wrongdoing and criminality.

CHRAJ, however, said the board chair abused his office in the procurement saga.

“The interference of Mr Otchere in the procurement of Christmas trees by the GACL and communications by him were contrary to the principles of corporate governance.”

Adom-Otchere was also told to stop using the media to comment on the company's procurement issues as long as he remains on the Board of GACL.

Christmas tree controversy at airport company

Adom-Otchere has been involved in controversy with claims that he sanctioned the purchase of Christmas trees for GH¢84,000 in 2021.

At the time, YEN.com.gh reported that he said the four Christmas trees which were put at the Kotoka Airport cost GH¢34,000 and not GH¢84,000.

He also denied the allegation that the invoice for the purchase of the trees was issued in his name.

Adom-Otchere appointed board chair of the airport company

YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo appointed Adom-Otchere as the Board Chairman of the GACL in September 2021

Adom-Otchere was the host of Good Evening Ghana at the time.

Source: YEN.com.gh