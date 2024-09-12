Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Jinapor has downplayed calls for a state of emergency because of illegal mining

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Jinapor, has downplayed calls for a state of emergency to combat illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

Addressing the press on September 11, Jinapor said such a move would be excessive.

He, however, assured that the fight against galamsey was one of the government’s top priorities.

“Declaring a state of emergency, that is in the bosom of the president, but I find that being far-reaching, [being] a very draconian measure to take."

Amid renewed concern about the impact of illegal mining, Jinapor said the government would engage labour unions and civil society organisations to determine how best to address the galamsey menace.

Organised Labour has threatened a nationwide strike by the end of September if the government does not take decisive action against illegal mining.

The Trades Union Congress wants a state of emergency in all areas affected by illegal mining.

The University Teachers Association of Ghana also urged the government to ban mining and prospecting in forest reserves, farms and rivers.

Reports indicated illegal mining has led to 60% of the country’s rivers have been poisoned.

There have also been increasing reports of the dire health implications and congenital defects associated with exposure to pollutants like mercury, arsenic and lead.

NAPO dismisses lethal approach to fighting galamsey

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, dismissed calls for lethal action on people engaged in illegal mining.

In a video that went viral, NAPO said the opposition National Democratic Congress is being hypocritical about its stance on galamsey.

He said their support for a shoot-and-kill tactic to end galamsey was inhumane and inappropriate and ran contrary to earlier promises they made to mining communities to free galamsey miners who the ruling government had arrested.

