Wode Maya, in a video that went viral on social media, pushed a cart full of items as he visited a market in Burkina Faso

The items included a heavy sack of fruits and several boxes, leading him to break a sweat as he pushed the items through the market

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were impressed with how similar the country was to Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya sparked reactions after a video of him in Burkina Faso went viral on social media.

YouTuber Wode Maya was spotted pushing a cart of items in Burkina Faso. Photo source: wodemaya

Source: Instagram

The award-winning content creator, whose real name is Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, was seen pushing a cart loaded with goods through a busy market in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso.

The cart contained a large sack of fruits and several boxes. Wode Maya, visibly sweating, pushed the heavy load through the crowded market as onlookers watched. The video has sparked reactions from many Ghanaians who were surprised by how similar the market setting in Burkina Faso looked to those in Ghana.

Wode Maya is in Burkina Faso as part of his journey across Africa to document everyday life and culture. During the visit, he also came across a waakye vendor by the roadside. The food, known widely in Ghana, was being sold on the open street in a style that looked very familiar to many Ghanaians.

The YouTuber’s interaction with the people of Burkina Faso showed the cultural similarities between the two countries. Many Ghanaians in the comments praised the strong bond and shared lifestyle similarities they noticed through his video.

YouTuber Wode Maya visits Burkina Faso. Photo source: wodemaya

Source: Instagram

Wode Maya's Burkina Faso visit stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Blissful Horeshi said:

"Their leader used common sense to stabilise the country. Invested in farmers and now see?"

Amanuel Berhane wrote:

"Wode Maya please, please, please stop using the way we use it like this instead of you selling it in the street."

DEMARKUS Moore commented:

"This reminds me of living here in the United States, except that their hustle in Africa is different, it's real, just like this one. I can't wait to go see Africa."

user6006096112883 wrote:

"African people are blessed with food seriously but Western countries always say Africa is hungry."

SmoothieQueen46🇸🇳🇲🇱 commented:

"Wode Maya hustling in Burkina Faso 🇧🇫 that’s what you call a real African man! He can make money 💸 in any African country and fit in like an indigenous person. Love his energy."

Evelyn Naon said:

"Wode Maya in Burkina Faso. Are you able to cope...The place is so sunny, bro ..... It's a great pleasure having you. .. I wish I could see you, though."

Wode Maya gets recognised with award

Wode Maya's work across Africa has not gone unnoticed, he was recently honoured by the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. for his contributions to promoting the Caribbean island nation

YEN.com.gh reported that the YouTuber was in the company of his Kenyan wife, Miss Trudy, as he received the special honour.

The YouTuber expressed gratitude to the people of Barbados and the BTMI, describing the gesture as great and unforgettable.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh