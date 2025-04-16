A video of a police officer currently in Bawku has generated massive reactions on social media

He looked visibly sad and told Ghanaians via the caption of the video to remember him in their prayers

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their opinions on the Bawku conflict

A young Ghanaian police officer currently stationed in Bawku in the Upper East Region is trending after a video of him went viral.

This comes after the young man, Nana Yaw, took to TikTok to post a video of himself in a police uniform, looking dejected and sad.

The video then showed the police detachment in the Bawku area, as well as heavy equipment and machinery belonging to the service.

The young man in the caption called on Ghanaians to pray for him and the people of Bawku as a whole.

"Pray for me, pray for Bawku, pray for Ghana," the caption read.

The young police officer posted the video on April 14, 2025, after it was confirmed by the Ghana Police Service that two of its officers were killed in Binduri in the Upper East Region on Sunday, April 13.

The two police officers were deployed to Bawku as part of efforts to maintain peace in the area and its environs.

The police, in a statement, disclosed that the officers were travelling on a private motorbike from Bongo to Binduri when they were ambushed.

The attackers reportedly escaped with the vehicle after shooting the officers.

Press release on the demise of 2 officers

The Ghana Police Service expressed its condolences to the bereaved officers’ families and assured the public that it was working to apprehend the attackers.

“We would like to assure the general public that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be arrested and brought to face justice, and we will surely get them.”

Police officer laments over conditions in Bawku

Another police officer, who spoke anonymously, has complained about the poor conditions under which he and other police officers are working.

Speaking in an interview, the young man confessed that food has become a problem for them.

He appealed to the authorities to send food items to the deployed officers, as getting food has now become a major problem in the town.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the police officer's concerns

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have expressed sorrow over the happenings in Bawku and its environs.

YoÜnĠblÄcK KINğ reacted:

"May you be guided by the Most High, brother."

SEEZLA KAYOZY stated:

"You guys are there to protect us, so if we are behind, please protect us; if we are beside, kindly protect us. But the moment we stand against you guys, please save yourselves. This is painful."

Afriyie Vincent stated:

"May the protection God gave to the people of Israel from Egypt to the promised land be upon you."

Maame Efua replied:

"May the Almighty God protect you all always. Your dedication and effort towards us as one nation is top-notch."

Otumfuo to resolve Bawku conflict

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has announced the date he will resume mediation of the Bawku crisis.

The revered King stated that the peace talks with the feuding factions in Bawku would commence in April and end in May.

The Asantehene pleaded with all stakeholders to cooperate for a lasting solution to the long-standing conflict.

